Unido EP (UDO) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $47,199.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00804333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00409494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

