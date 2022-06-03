United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Consonance Capital Management LP

Consonance Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up about 8.4% of Consonance Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Consonance Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,253. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $236.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.