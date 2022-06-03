Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,414 shares of company stock worth $397,017. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

