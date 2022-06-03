Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.64. 1,480,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,726. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

