UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Position Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of UP Fintech worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UP Fintech by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in UP Fintech by 594.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

