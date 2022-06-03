UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in UP Fintech by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 227,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 167,393 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

