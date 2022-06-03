Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.18. Upwork shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

