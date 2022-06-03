USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Brokerages expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) to report $17.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.86 million. USCB Financial reported sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year sales of $71.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USCB stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

