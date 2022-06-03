Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.61 Million

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) to post sales of $330.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.80 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $297.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,376 shares of company stock valued at $729,833. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 23.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 349.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 580,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,454. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

