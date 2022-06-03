V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

