V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 1,802,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,809,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,922,000 after purchasing an additional 401,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.