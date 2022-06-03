Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.27

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.27 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 46411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 192,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

