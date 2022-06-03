Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.27

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.27 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 46411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.
In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 192,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
