VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Reduced by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,735,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.35 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

