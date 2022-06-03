Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,795. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86.

