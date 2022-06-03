Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 286,567 shares.The stock last traded at $192.68 and had previously closed at $195.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

