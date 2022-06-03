Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,745. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average is $210.34.

