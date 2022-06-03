Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

