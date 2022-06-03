Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. 34,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

