Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

