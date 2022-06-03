Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

