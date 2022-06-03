Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEC. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,371. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $409.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

