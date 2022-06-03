Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.68. 35,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,963. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.83.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

