Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.20 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $188.01. 39,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,963. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.83.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

