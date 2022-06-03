Velas Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.55 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $146.55 million and $5.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

