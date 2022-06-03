Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.23% of Verisk Analytics worth $84,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

