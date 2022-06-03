Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.67. 1,894,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.66. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

