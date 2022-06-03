VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

VBNK opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

