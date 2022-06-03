Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 7.5%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 213,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,948,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

