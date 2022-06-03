Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.10). Viasat posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 239.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.