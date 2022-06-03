VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.53% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72,098 shares during the period.

VSMV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 11,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

