ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,451 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

