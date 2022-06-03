Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $10.66 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

