Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 5,166 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affimed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFMD opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

