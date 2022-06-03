Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after acquiring an additional 225,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

