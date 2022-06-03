Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 309,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 759,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $8.25 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $375.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

