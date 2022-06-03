Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 4,988 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALV opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

