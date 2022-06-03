Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $11.63 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

