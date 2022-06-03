Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 11,295 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

