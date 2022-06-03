Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

