Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Lifted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 253.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,651 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Vistra worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 408,777 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $15,407,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 27,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

