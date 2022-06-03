Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.58) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.97. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

