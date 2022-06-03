Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

