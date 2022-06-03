Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.85.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.