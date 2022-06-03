WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.44 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $20.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

