Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

