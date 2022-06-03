Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Chairman James Chao Sells 31,092 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WLKP stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after buying an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

