Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,216,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,248,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,195,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,236,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.