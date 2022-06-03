Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

