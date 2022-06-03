Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

