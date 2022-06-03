Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

TT opened at $139.35 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.