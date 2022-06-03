Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

